* Announced on Friday its FY 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 loan portfolio growth at between 14 pct and 16 pct

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share (EPS) to grow in a range of 2.39 Mexican pesos to 2.46 pesos

* Expects to serve more clients, in line with the GENTERA-50 strategy

