Dec 19 Otp Bank Nyrt

* Hungary's OTP Bank says an assignee of one of its borrowers (foreign company) has submitted a request for arbitration to the International Chamber of Commerce's (ICC) International Court of Arbitration

* The arbitration request is by way of damages in the amount of 25,365,636 euros arising from a refusal of performance related to a credit facility agreement. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sandor Peto)