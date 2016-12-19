Dec 20 Perpetual Ltd :

* All-scrip offer from Spicers Limited to acquire 100% of the Paperlinx Step-Up Preference Securities (SPS Units) that it does not already own

* Entered into a scheme implementation agreement with Spicers to simplify Spicers' capital structure

* If trust scheme is implemented Spicers will acquire all SPS units in SPS trust that it does not already own

* As consideration spicers will issue 545 ordinary shares in spicers for every 1 SPS unit transferred to it