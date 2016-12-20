Dec 20 Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd :

* informed by listing department of stock exchange of hong kong that zhang yongdong should cease to be a director of co

* reference is made to announcement dated 18 july 2016 regarding appointment of zhang as chairman and non-executive director

* listing division has decided that it is not satisfied that zhang can commensurate with his position as a director of a listed issuer