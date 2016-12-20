Dec 20 Kruk SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders agreed to aquire 100 pct stake in a Spain-based company operating in the area of debt portfolio management

* The acquisition will take place by Jan. 31, 2017

* In 2015, the revenue of the Spanish company was 4.1 million euros ($4.26 million)

($1 = 0.9622 euros)