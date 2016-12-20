Dec 20Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* Reported on Monday Q3 income from investment activities of 10.3 million Danish crowns ($1.5 million) versus loss of 939,000 crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT 9.8 million crowns versus loss 2.3 million crowns year ago

* Still expects long term return on equity of 8-9 pct annually given its current asset allocation

* Decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of 2 Danish crowns per share

