BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :
* Reported on Monday Q3 income from investment activities of 10.3 million Danish crowns ($1.5 million) versus loss of 939,000 crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT 9.8 million crowns versus loss 2.3 million crowns year ago
* Still expects long term return on equity of 8-9 pct annually given its current asset allocation
* Decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of 2 Danish crowns per share
($1 = 7.1498 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering