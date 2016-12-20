BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Space2 :
* Reported on Monday 9-month net profit of 0.1 million euros ($103,790.00)
* Net cash position at Sept. 30 at 305 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9635 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering