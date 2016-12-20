BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Intertainment AG :
* Said on Monday Q1 loss amounts to 54 thousand euros ($56 thousand), compared to 64 thousand euros in the prior-year period
* Did not generate any sales in the first quarter of 2016 as in the same period of the previous year
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.