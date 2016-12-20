Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Prochnik SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Anna Marynowska, the owner of e-lady.pl online shop
* The LoI concerning terms and condition of the potential purchase of the rights to the store
* Further resolutions to implement the transaction are to be set by Feb. 28, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.