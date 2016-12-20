Dec 20 Idea Bank SA :

* Said on Monday that it aquired 1,700 series A shares of Biuro Informacji Kredytowej SA (BIK) for the total price of 50 million zlotys ($11.75 million) from Getin Noble Bank SA

* Getin Noble Bank management agreed to sell 10.93 pct stake in BIK on Dec. 5

($1 = 4.2545 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)