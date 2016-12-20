BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Opera Software Asa CEO Lars Boilesen told Reuters on Tuesday:
* Boilesen said sale of Opera TV came on request from Moore Freres and at a good price
* Said focus going forward is to develop existing business, not to divest more
* To develop the four remaining business areas is the only strategy the firm have
* Nevertheless CEO will not rule out more sales if right offer shows up
* A tough market persists for mobile advertising, might take 5-6 months to see improved market
* Firm needs to streamline mobile advertising business and take a close look at costs
* Sale of consumer business earlier this year took a lot of time an focus and that will change now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.