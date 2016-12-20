BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Piraeus Bank :
* Said on Monday that Board of Directors resolved not to elect a new CEO amongst the proposed candidates
* BOD expressed its full support for the Deputy CEO, George Poulopoulos, who is the acting CEO, and for the executive team of the Bank, who has long and proven experience
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering