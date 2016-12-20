BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Axelero SpA :
* Signs partnership agreement with Banca Generali aimed at offering digital marketing and communication services to the clients of the bank
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering