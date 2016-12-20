BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Multi Usage Holdings Bhd
* Notice of application contains injunction to refrain agm until disposal of summon
* MUH had on 20 december 2016, received the sealed notice of application Source (bit.ly/2hP8VTn) Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering