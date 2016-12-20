BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 CdR Advance Capital SpA :
* Said on Monday that convertible bond "CdR Avance Capital 2016-2022 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 5%" was subscribed for 2.15 million euros ($2.23 million) in the first subscription period
* Second bond subscription period for up to 2.8 million euros to run from Jan. 9, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2017
* Total amount of the bond is up to 5.0 million euros
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering