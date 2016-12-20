Dec 20 CdR Advance Capital SpA :

* Said on Monday that bond "NPL Italian Opportunities 2016-2021 TV" for 5.0 million euros ($5.19 million) was suscribed for 455,000 euros in the first subscription period

* The bond results from the securitisation operation NPL Italian Opportunities of unit CdR Securities

* The second subscription period for the remaining amount will run from Jan. 9, 2017

