Dec 20 Carnival Corp
* Expects FY 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to
be up about 2.5 percent
* Carnival Corporation & PLC reports record full year and
record fourth quarter earnings
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.35
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.60
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be
up approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to prior year
* says as a result of higher fuel prices, forecasted fuel
costs for 2017 are expected to increase about $200 million
compared to prior year
* Qtrly total revenue $ 3,935 million versus $ 3,711 million
* net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant
currency for Q1 are expected to be higher by about 1.5 to 2.5
percent compared to prior year
* expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD
in constant currency to be up approximately 1.0 percent compared
to prior year
* says expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant
currency to be up approximately 2.5 percent compared to prior
year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
