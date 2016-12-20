Dec 20 AlphaHelix Molecular Diagnostics AB (publ) :

* Sells BugScreener to Finland

* Agreement runs for three years initially and is expected to generate about 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($266,399.56) in annual revenue

Source text: bit.ly/2hDWTy5 Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.3844 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)