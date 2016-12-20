BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Dec 20 AlphaHelix Molecular Diagnostics AB (publ) :
* Sells BugScreener to Finland
* Agreement runs for three years initially and is expected to generate about 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($266,399.56) in annual revenue
Source text: bit.ly/2hDWTy5 Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.3844 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive