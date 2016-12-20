LONDON Dec 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares inch higher, hepled by fresh M&A news

** Financial sector provides main lift led higher by Italy banks

** Italy govt to seek approval to borrow 20 bln euros for banks

** Mediaset rallies as Vivendi announces further stake building

** Lloyds among top UK gainers after 1.9 bln pounds credit card deal

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)