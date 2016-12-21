BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network Q1 loss per share $0.80
* Professional Diversity Network Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
Dec 21 Dormakaba Holding AG :
* To acquire Mechanical Security businesses from Stanley Black & Decker
* Has signed an agreement to acquire certain Mechanical Security businesses from Stanley Black & Decker for a total consideration of $725 million in cash
* Scope of transaction: Consolidated 2016E net sales of $276 million and EBITDA of $52 million
Source text: bit.ly/2hpABgB
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Professional Diversity Network Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Evolent Health Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock