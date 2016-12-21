BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21Tigenix NV :
* Announced on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank appointed as sponsored depositary bank for the Level III NASDAQ-listed American Depositary Receipt program of TiGenix NV
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results