BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 JR Holding SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Nov. revenue from rental of commercial real estate was 262,723 zlotys ($62,033), up 9 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.2352 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results