Dec 21 Erne Ventures SA :

* Said on Tuesday that unit from its capital group, VR Visio Group, published on Steam platform its first virtual reality game 'Drone Hunter VR'

* The game is available on Oculus and HTC Vive

* VR Visio plans to debut on NewConnect market in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)