Dec 21 Risanamento SpA :

* Said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with the Italian tax office related to the fiscal periods between 2003 and 2008

* Committed to paying 34.6 million euros ($36.00 million) of 205 million euros of taxes, sanctions and interests through 16 three-month instalments

