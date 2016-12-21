BRIEF-Tronc Inc to acquire Wrapports Holdings Llc
* Tronc Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports Holdings, Llc
Dec 21 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Tuesday that under dividend policy its management will propose to the shareholders' general meeting the annual dividend payments at a level of above 1 zloty ($0.24) per share, but not more than 70 pct of the consolidated net profit for the given fiscal year
* The dividend policy will be applied from the distribution of the consolidated net profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016
($1 = 4.2359 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carl Icahn takes shared share stake in Conduent Inc of 19.8 million shares