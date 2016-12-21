BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Gateway Real Estate AG :
* Said on Tuesday had acquired a commercial property portfolio, the transition of benefits and burdens is planned for the second quarter of 2017
* With a purchase price of more than 30 million euros ($31.24 million) is expanding its portfolio of office and commercial properties, as well as retail space, to a total of ten property sites
($1 = 0.9602 euros)
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results