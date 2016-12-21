Dec 21 Gateway Real Estate AG :

* Said on Tuesday had acquired a commercial property portfolio, the transition of benefits and burdens is planned for the second quarter of 2017

* With a purchase price of more than 30 million euros ($31.24 million) is expanding its portfolio of office and commercial properties, as well as retail space, to a total of ten property sites

