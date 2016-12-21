BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Saltängen Property Invest AB (publ) :
* Said on Tuesday had through Saltängen Property Västerås AB unit signed agreement with ICA Fastigheter AB to extend existing lease agreement for further one year, until September 30, 2023
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results