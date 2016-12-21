BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG announces the repurchase of its CSLS ETNs and the acceleration of its CSCR and FIBG ETNs
* Credit Suisse AG announces the repurchase of its CSLS ETNS and the acceleration of its CSCR and FIBG ETNs
Dec 21 Sviaz-Bank:
* Says signs agreement to provide 4 billion roubles ($65.46 million) credit to LSR Group
* Renewable and non renewable credit lines with three years limit are opened
* LSR Group to use credit for replenishment of working capital
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.