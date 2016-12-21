Dec 21 Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) :

* Geneva University Hospital (HUG) signs open-ended contractual agreement

* New deal is estimated to result in revenue of 100,000 - 300,000 Swedish crowns ($10,787 - $32,360) per year, depending on how quickly new drugs will be tested with DrugLog

($1 = 9.2706 Swedish crowns)