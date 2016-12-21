BRIEF-Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $0.07
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results
Dec 21 Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) :
* Geneva University Hospital (HUG) signs open-ended contractual agreement
* New deal is estimated to result in revenue of 100,000 - 300,000 Swedish crowns ($10,787 - $32,360) per year, depending on how quickly new drugs will be tested with DrugLog
Source text: bit.ly/2hZY1K7
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.2706 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results
* PRECISION Registry Data on robotic-assisted PCI presented during late breaking clinical trial session at SCAI 2017