BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
Summary:
** European shares pull back from year's highs, STOXX down 0.3 pct
** Monte Paschi rises from record low to turn positive briefly, now down 5 pct
** Italy parliament approves govt request to hike debt for bank rescue
** Spanish lenders down sharply after EU court ruling
** M&A activity buoys Actelion, Mediaset, Dormakaba
** Volkswagen rises after new dieselgate settlement (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.