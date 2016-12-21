Dec 21 MSC Group AB :

* Said on Tuesday buys Capo Marknadskommunikation AB and carries out non-cash issue

* Signed agreement with Lorentzons i Grenna Aktiebolag and Hans Thoursie AB to buy all 1,000 shares in Capo Marknadskommunikation

* Payment for acquired shares is partly done by cash consideration of 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($377,586), partly through non-cash issue of 1.5 million series B shares in company

* Cash future additional purchase price may be paid provided Capo Marknadskommunikation AB reaches certain results during 2018 and 2019

