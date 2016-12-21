BRIEF-Renren sees Q1 2017 revenue $20 mln to $22 mln
* Renren announces unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and update on proposed transactions
Dec 21 MSC Group AB :
* Said on Tuesday buys Capo Marknadskommunikation AB and carries out non-cash issue
* Signed agreement with Lorentzons i Grenna Aktiebolag and Hans Thoursie AB to buy all 1,000 shares in Capo Marknadskommunikation
* Payment for acquired shares is partly done by cash consideration of 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($377,586), partly through non-cash issue of 1.5 million series B shares in company
* Cash future additional purchase price may be paid provided Capo Marknadskommunikation AB reaches certain results during 2018 and 2019
($1 = 9.2694 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OTTAWA, May 15 Canada's broadcast regulator said on Monday it will renew the broadcast licenses for the country's biggest television service providers, and it also partially approved Rogers Communications Inc' application to run a national multilingual service.