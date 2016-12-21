BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Orange
* Says reaches deal with 24 banks to renew 6 billion euro ($6.26 billion) syndicated credit line
* Renewal anticipates expiry of current credit facility in Jan 2018, adds two optional one-year extensions subject to banks' approval Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9585 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing