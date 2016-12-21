BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
Dec 21 Nokia Corp
* Nokia sues apple in Europe and the U.S. for infringement of Nokia patents
* Filed a number of complaints against Apple in Germany and U.S., alleging that Apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents
* Actions have been filed with regional courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich in Germany and U.S. district court for eastern district of Texas
* Says Nokia is in process of filing further actions in other jurisdictions
May 15 Eldorado Gold Corp agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian mining company Integra Gold Corp for C$590 million ($432.4 million) in the latest move by gold miners to opt for less risky geopolitical regions in a lackluster gold market.