Dec 22 Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena
says:
* Updated value of the debt swap offer is total of 2.451
billion euros ($2.56 billion)
* Capital increase from debt-swap offer is expected to be a
maximum of 2.069 billion euros
* Debt-swap offer to retail investors equal to 1.066 billion
euros, to institutional investors equal to 1.385 billion euros
* All results updated as of 2100 GMT of Dec. 21
($1 = 0.9587 euros)
