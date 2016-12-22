Dec 22 Platynowe Inwestycje SA (PI) :
* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 16 Polish Financial
Supervision Authority (KNF) discontinued administrative
proceedings for exclusion from trade on regulated market of
Platynowe Inwestycje's shares
* KNF said it discontinued proceedings as the issue of
shares under Platynowe Inwestycje's shareholders resolution from
Sept. 25, 2015 did not go through and therefore the interest of
investors is not endangered
* KNF also initiated proceedings on the imposition of fine
on Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. (SI) as well as directed a
notice to the prosecutor's office in Warsaw, Poland, of
suspicion of committing offense by SI
