Dec 22 Platynowe Inwestycje SA (PI)

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 16 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) discontinued administrative proceedings for exclusion from trade on regulated market of Platynowe Inwestycje's shares

* KNF said it discontinued proceedings as the issue of shares under Platynowe Inwestycje's shareholders resolution from Sept. 25, 2015 did not go through and therefore the interest of investors is not endangered

* KNF also initiated proceedings on the imposition of fine on Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. (SI) as well as directed a notice to the prosecutor's office in Warsaw, Poland, of suspicion of committing offense by SI

