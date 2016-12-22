BRIEF-Swing Media Technology Group says FY net profit attributable HK$74.3 mln
* FY net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 6.9% to HK$74.3 million
Dec 22Action SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Samsung Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. (Samsung) informed the company about termination of all contractual relationships linking Samsung with the company and all other legal relationships between Action and Samsung
* Filed notice does not concern tripartite contracts: authorized non-exclusive distribution agreement from May 29, 2015 and Sub-Distributor Agreement For Neurologica Products of Feb.20, 2016
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 70.1 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 33.1 million rgt