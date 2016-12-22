BRIEF-CoreSite Realty Corp announces 12.5 pct increase in Q2 2017 common stock dividend
* CoreSite Realty Corporation announces 12.5% increase in second-quarter 2017 common stock dividend
Summary:
** Slight falls seen for European shares on Thursday
** European shares pull back from year's highs on Wednesday
** Monte Paschi can't find anchor investor entering last day of share offer
** Actelion enters discussions with J&J, sidelining Sanofi
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
