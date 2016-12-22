Dec 22 Marvipol SA :

* Said on Wednesday that did not reach agreement with mBank SA on purchase of 100 pct stake in mLocum SA by Marvipol or its unit

* Under the term sheet signed on Nov. 14, the acquisition price of 100 pct in mLocum was supposed to be calculated based on the value of mLocum's assets and the company estimated the price at over 120.0 million zlotys ($28.39 million)

* On Dec. 21 Marvipol and mBank decided to end negotiations due to the lack of agreement on the final structure of the transaction and the price

($1 = 4.2272 zlotys)