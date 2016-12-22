Dec 22 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Wednesday that did not reach agreement with mBank
SA on purchase of 100 pct stake in mLocum SA by
Marvipol or its unit
* Under the term sheet signed on Nov. 14, the acquisition
price of 100 pct in mLocum was supposed to be calculated based
on the value of mLocum's assets and the company estimated the
price at over 120.0 million zlotys ($28.39 million)
* On Dec. 21 Marvipol and mBank decided to end negotiations
due to the lack of agreement on the final structure of the
transaction and the price
($1 = 4.2272 zlotys)
