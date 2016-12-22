BRIEF-Resverlogix wins Health Canada nod to test Fabry disease drug
* Resverlogix receives approval from health canada to proceed with fabry disease clinical trial with lead compound apabetalone
Dec 22 Mercator Medical SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its Thailand-based unit Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd. signed a deal with Thailand-based JWS Construction Co. Ltd. for development of gloves factory
* The deal is worth 36.5 million zlotys ($8.63 million) net
* Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma