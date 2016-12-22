Dec 22 Mercator Medical SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its Thailand-based unit Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd. signed a deal with Thailand-based JWS Construction Co. Ltd. for development of gloves factory

* The deal is worth 36.5 million zlotys ($8.63 million) net

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.2272 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)