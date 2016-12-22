Dec 22 Open Finance SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its associated company, Open Life
Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Zycie SA, signed an agreement with
Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK)
* The agreement concerns an increase of the redemption value
of the life insurance and endowment contracts with the Insurance
Capital Fund not covered by the decision of UOKiK from 2015
* The agreement will have negative impact of up to 13.9
million zlotys ($3.29 million) on consolidated financial results
of the company's capital group
($1 = 4.2260 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)