Dec 22 Open Finance SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its associated company, Open Life Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Zycie SA, signed an agreement with Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK)

* The agreement concerns an increase of the redemption value of the life insurance and endowment contracts with the Insurance Capital Fund not covered by the decision of UOKiK from 2015

* The agreement will have negative impact of up to 13.9 million zlotys ($3.29 million) on consolidated financial results of the company's capital group

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.2260 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)