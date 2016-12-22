BRIEF-India's Jaybharat Textiles and Real Estate March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 127.4 million rupees versus loss 87.7 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA :
* Said on Wednesday it will buy back the control over 100 percent of the share capital of Jeronimo Martins Restauracao e Servicos SA (JMRS, the company which operates Jeronymo Coffee Shops) and 51 percent of the share capital of Hussel Iberia Chocolates e Confeitaria SA (Hussel Iberia)
* Said that this operation will have no material impact on financial statements
* March quarter net loss 10 million rupees versus profit 3 million rupees year ago