Dec 22 Security National Financial Corp

* Security National Financial says unit enters into agreement to settle litigation with Lehman Brothers Holdings, Aurora Commercial Corporation on Dec 11, 2016

* Security National Financial Corp says Settlement will also eliminate any appeal and any related matters in case-SEC filing

* Security National Financial Corp says Net result of settlement is a payment of $2.125 million to Lehman Holdings

* Security National Financial Corp - under settlements involving both of utah legal cases, payments are to be made by Aurora to Securitynational

* Security National Financial Corp - under terms of settlements involving payments are also made by securitynational mortgage to lehman holdings