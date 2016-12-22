Dec 22 Etalon says:

* It has acquired a 5-hectare land plot in the Kalininskiy district of St Petersburg for the development of a new residential project.

* The expected NSA (net selling area) of the project is 96,000 square metres, including 68,000 sq. m. of residential area.

* Etalon Group plans to begin construction and launch sales at the new project in 2017.

* Since the start of 2016, Etalon Group has acquired the rights to eight new projects in Moscow and St Petersburg, with a total planned NSA of 682,000 sq. m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)