BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
Summary:
** European shares pull back from year's highs
** Actelion rises after entering discussions with J&J, sidelining Sanofi
** Monte Paschi can't find anchor investor entering last day of share offer, shares volatile after failing to open
** Italian shares, other banks outperform (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries