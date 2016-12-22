Dec 22 Asseco Central Europe AS :

* Asseco Poland SA (Asseco Poland) buys 1.2 million shares of the company representing 5.82 pct stake and owns now 99.32 pct stake of Asseco Central Europe (ACE)

* Informed, that the sale of 1,242,480 shares of the share capital of ACE have been subscribed in the tender offer

* Asseco Poland's EGM announced the tender offer for the sale of 6.49 pct stake in the company in Oct.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)