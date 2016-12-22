BRIEF-Outfront Media enters into short-term extensions of New York City advertising contracts with MTA
* Outfront media enters into short-term extensions of new york city advertising contracts with metropolitan transportation authority
Dec 22 Ambia Trading Group AB (publ) :
* Ambia's subsidiary Björketorparn AB gets new name and new business after the agreement has been signed with the operatören 3(Hi3G Access AB) and its cooperation partner Operatörspartner
* The new operations are planned to begin during Q1 2017 and consist primarily of sale of telephony and IT solutions to corporate customers
* Starting the new business means a smaller investment for the company, estimated at 250,000 Swedish crowns
* The business activity is expected to give positive results in Q3 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2hWXWHO
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Outfront media enters into short-term extensions of new york city advertising contracts with metropolitan transportation authority
* Says acquisition of Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions