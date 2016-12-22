BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Dec 22 Redsense Medical AB (publ) :
* Appoints Chief Medical Supplies Ltd. as distributor in Canada
* Contract will begin on January 1, 2017
