BRIEF-ASTA signs contract worth 40 mln won
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
Dec 22 BrainCool AB (publ) :
* Takes up loan of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.09 million) for preparations for launch in US and financing of acquisition of BeneChill
* Loan has 8% interest with maturity of six months
* Agreement has been signed with private investors
Source text: bit.ly/2hgDpAI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.1660 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees