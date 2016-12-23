Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA :
* Said on Thursday recorded a decrease in value of one of its portfolio companies
* Management upholds its profit estimate 2016e of approximately 0.30 euros ($0.3133) per share
EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17