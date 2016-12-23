Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 23 M&C SpA :
* Said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to raise its stake in Treofan to 87.7 pct
* Co is willing to raise its stake in Treofan to 100 pct in case the other shareholders decide to join the agreement and sell their stakes
* Price of the transaction is between 41.0 million euros ($42.81 million) and, in case all shareholders sell their stakes, 46.1 million euros
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: